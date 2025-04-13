Крем-скраб очищуючий (Cream-spray cleansing)
Характеристики
Виробник
Фітодоктор
Форма випуску
Крем-скраб
Умови продажу
Без рецепта
Об'єм
65 мл
Косметичні засоби
Крем-скраб очищуючий інструкція із застосування
Склад
Aqua, Kaolin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polyethilene, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Purus Malus Fruit Extract, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Cetearyl Аlcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Mentol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Alcohol, BHA, BHT.
Упаковка
Пластикова туба.
Маса: 65 г.